Tattoo addict with amputated fingers says body mods aren't "extreme"

Tengen, Germany - Having covered her body in hundreds of tattoos and extreme body mods, Lily Lu is one of the most unique YouTubers out there. Now, she's claiming her modifications aren't "extreme."

Lily Lu has amputated two fingers, but she insists her mods aren't "extreme." © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/@lily_lu_filmz

Lily Lu has undergone some pretty radical changes in her time, from removing her nipples and belly button to having parts of her ear and several fingers amputated.

With thousands of subscribers on her YouTube channel and a vast website dedicated to her films and various creative endeavors, Lily Lu uses her personable nature, charm, and humor to keep her audience laughing.

Yet, you can't deny that part of the appeal is her unique look and style, which she shares in detail with her fans. Now, she has gone as far as to say her body mods aren't as "extreme" as many think.

In a video posted to Lily Lu's YouTube channel earlier this year, Lu shared her thoughts on extreme body modifications, saying that she doesn't feel like it's so extreme when she looks in the mirror.