Tattoo addict with amputated fingers says body mods aren't "extreme"
Tengen, Germany - Having covered her body in hundreds of tattoos and extreme body mods, Lily Lu is one of the most unique YouTubers out there. Now, she's claiming her modifications aren't "extreme."
Lily Lu has undergone some pretty radical changes in her time, from removing her nipples and belly button to having parts of her ear and several fingers amputated.
With thousands of subscribers on her YouTube channel and a vast website dedicated to her films and various creative endeavors, Lily Lu uses her personable nature, charm, and humor to keep her audience laughing.
Yet, you can't deny that part of the appeal is her unique look and style, which she shares in detail with her fans. Now, she has gone as far as to say her body mods aren't as "extreme" as many think.
In a video posted to Lily Lu's YouTube channel earlier this year, Lu shared her thoughts on extreme body modifications, saying that she doesn't feel like it's so extreme when she looks in the mirror.
Are radical body mods not so radical?
"What do you guys think, do I look extreme or not, because I don't feel like this, I don't see myself like this," Lily Lu explained in her characteristically bubbly and engaging style. "For myself, tattoos are part of progression."
She goes on to explain that her tattoo transformation has taken up more than half of her life at this stage and is just part of who she is. As she goes through life, her body mods and inkings are just part of her personal progression and the changes that naturally come with life.
"For myself, it's very extreme to live a normal life – what means normal, what defines normal?" said Lu, before showing off some her extreme changes, including tattoos on her tongue and her two amputated ring fingers.
"The more you go on the edge of society, the less you think about" extreme tattoos and body mods, according to Lily Lu. "I wouldn't say it's that extreme, I would never say it's extreme, I wouldn't declare it as extreme, I wouldn't define it as that extreme."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/@lily_lu_filmz