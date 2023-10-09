Tattoo-addicted granny shows off extreme ink in new bikini snaps
Leipzig, Germany - Uplifting her dedicated fan base with a barrage of positivity and feel-good quotes, Kerstin Tristan is possibly the most tattooed 56-year-old bikini model in the world.
Her body completely coated in body art, Kerstin Tristan is a 56-year-old German woman who hails from Leipzig and has spent more than $30,000 on her various tattoos.
This love for ink has led her to a successful Instagram career, where she has 190,000 followers and flaunts her tats in a series of often scantily-clad snaps. She captions her account: "I'm a kid with one dream."
Tristan also self-describes as a tattoo model who makes exclusive content on not only Instagram, but also on YouTube and Facebook as well. She also has an OnlyFans account.
Kerstin Tristan shows off tatted gran bod in latest bikini pic
Often showing off her body in a great deal of detail, Kerstin Tristan continues to dazzle in pics posted to her Instagram, often alongside hashtags like "tattoo girl" or "ink art."
One snap, posted about a week ago, shows the glamorous granny on her way from the gym to the spa, wearing naught but a bikini and her multitude of tattoos.
The picture has drawn a lot of attention, with thousands of views and hundreds of comments and likes. Many have reached out with compliments, telling her that she looks "amazing" and "beautiful."
Another clip shows off her various butt tats.
"A work of art," one follower commented. "Picasso and the tats are also great."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tattoo_butterfly_flower