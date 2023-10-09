Tattoo-addicted granny shows off extreme ink in new bikini snaps

Leipzig, Germany - Uplifting her dedicated fan base with a barrage of positivity and feel-good quotes, Kerstin Tristan is possibly the most tattooed 56-year-old bikini model in the world.

Kerstin Tristan flaunts her impressive set of tattoos on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tattoo_butterfly_flower

Her body completely coated in body art, Kerstin Tristan is a 56-year-old German woman who hails from Leipzig and has spent more than $30,000 on her various tattoos.

This love for ink has led her to a successful Instagram career, where she has 190,000 followers and flaunts her tats in a series of often scantily-clad snaps. She captions her account: "I'm a kid with one dream."

Tristan also self-describes as a tattoo model who makes exclusive content on not only Instagram, but also on YouTube and Facebook as well. She also has an OnlyFans account.