Tattoo and body mod addict wants to remove belly button
Los Angeles, California - Odin has been modifying their body for years now and has undergone a variety of radical tattoos. Now, they're thinking about continuing the transformation by removing their bellybutton.
Odin, who chooses to go exclusively by their first name, is known for having radical surgeries and removing body parts like their nose and nipples. Now, the tattoo artist from Los Angeles is thinking about making their next radical mod.
Prior to their latest transformation, Odin already had a hole punched into the front of their nose and replaced with a plug. On top of that, the body mod addict has cut off both their nipples.
Now, in an exclusive interview with the Daily Star, the 32-year-old revealed that they weren't going to stop there. Instead, Odin plans on removing their belly button as well.
Odin wants to remove their belly button and stop looking human
In a transformation that Odin describes as an attempt to become less human, they are thinking about removing their belly button, largely because they feel that their current body modifications are "a little top-heavy right now."
"Also, I would love to remove my navel, that's the one thing I'm hoping to do soon," Odin explained. The body mod addict feels that it is all part of a "spiritual journey" that will move their self-image even further away from being perceived as both male and human.
"It came from being a non-binary person and not really wanting to have gender representation or even necessarily human representation in myself. I kind of wanted to nullify this attachment to being perceived male, female, or even necessarily human."
"At this point for one there's no going back, regret would do nothing to help me and I don't regret it, every time I do something like this I feel more true to myself."
