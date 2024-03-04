Tattoo and body mod addict wants to remove belly button

Los Angeles, California - Odin has been modifying their body for years now and has undergone a variety of radical tattoos . Now, they're thinking about continuing the transformation by removing their bellybutton.

Tattoo addict Odin wants to get their belly button removed. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@witch_doctors

Odin, who chooses to go exclusively by their first name, is known for having radical surgeries and removing body parts like their nose and nipples. Now, the tattoo artist from Los Angeles is thinking about making their next radical mod.

Prior to their latest transformation, Odin already had a hole punched into the front of their nose and replaced with a plug. On top of that, the body mod addict has cut off both their nipples.

Now, in an exclusive interview with the Daily Star, the 32-year-old revealed that they weren't going to stop there. Instead, Odin plans on removing their belly button as well.