Tattoo artist on TikTok breaks down trendy freckle tattoos

Brisbane, Australia - Not every tattoo has to be elaborate or artistic, and one artist on TikTok is giving a sneak peek into the world of cosmetic ink such as freckle tattoos.

One tattoo artist breaks down the art of freckle tattoos on TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@daisylovesick

Not all ink is created equal.

Some people dabble in the art of tattooing to fill their bodies with various statement pieces and designs. But for others, getting inked serves more of a cosmetic purpose.

Take the art of tattooing freckles, for instance. While this cosmetic enhancer may not tickle your tattoo fancy, there's no denying that getting freckle tattoos – particularly on one's face – is on-trend.

Rather than trying to explain why, TikTok user and tattoo artist @daisylovesick decided to show off the process to her 526.8K followers.

In a video captioned, "Let’s! Tattoo! Fake! Freckles! on my client’s! FACE," that's garnered over 716,000 views in just three days, the artist's client is seen both before and after getting "heavy coverage freckle tattoos."

In the video's voice-over, the artist explains that her client's "features were made for freckles," while showing off the customer's pre-tattooed face.

Then, the artist shows the customer's face with the mapped-out freckles, noting that she always lets her clients see the mapping before getting started on the ink to ensure they're happy with the placement and volume of freckles to be tattooed.

Next, she shows her client's face right after being tattooed with "freckles," and reminds viewers that while the freckles may look very bold at first, "they do settle down a lot during the healing, [and] the color will calm down about 50% and obviously the skin won't be red once it's healed."