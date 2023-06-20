Tattoo artist takes extreme measures to help client remember his glasses!

Fondi, Italy - A tattoo artist in Italy appears to have found the ultimate way to help a customer remember his glasses in her latest TikTok.

Is this customer really so forgetful that he had to have glasses tattooed on his face? © Screenshot TikTok/gipsygtattooer (2)

Maria Gina Altobelli, owner of Gipsy.g Tattoo & Piercing in Fondi, caused a stir when she shared a now-viral clip of a man who appeared to have a pair of glasses tattooed on his face.

"If you always lose your glasses, do like him [and] tattoo them," she wrote below the post.

The 30-year-old artist can be seen tracing the outline of glasses frames onto a customer's face before inking them black.

At the end of the video, the man seems visibly pleased with the result before approaching a mirror and putting on real glasses over the ink.



The video has been viewed nearly 20 million times in four days, garnering thousands of comments from shocked users.