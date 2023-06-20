Tattoo artist takes extreme measures to help client remember his glasses!
Fondi, Italy - A tattoo artist in Italy appears to have found the ultimate way to help a customer remember his glasses in her latest TikTok.
Maria Gina Altobelli, owner of Gipsy.g Tattoo & Piercing in Fondi, caused a stir when she shared a now-viral clip of a man who appeared to have a pair of glasses tattooed on his face.
"If you always lose your glasses, do like him [and] tattoo them," she wrote below the post.
The 30-year-old artist can be seen tracing the outline of glasses frames onto a customer's face before inking them black.
At the end of the video, the man seems visibly pleased with the result before approaching a mirror and putting on real glasses over the ink.
The video has been viewed nearly 20 million times in four days, garnering thousands of comments from shocked users.
Tattooed glasses cause a stir on TikTok
Altobelli has already attracted attention in the past due to her eccentric tattoos, including inking bangs on a balding client's forehead, the Daily Mail reported.
The latest clip has sparked a range of reactions, with many doubting whether it is real.
"Noooooooo! Pls tell me this is just a prank," one user commented.
Another wrote, "You all never got a tattoo before and it SHOWS. And the fact that you all don’t know Sharpie when you see it."
Another TikToker noticed an important detail, saying: "The skin isn’t even red it can’t be real laugh out loud."
