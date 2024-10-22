Tattoo artist under fire for agreeing to do this shocking face tat

A tattoo artist is facing criticism after posting a client's first-ever inking on social media. The piece is, to many, far too bold for a first tattoo.

By Evan Williams

Vallejo, California - A tattoo artist from California has come under fire recently after he showed off his client's first-ever tattoo, which many think is complete overkill for someone who has never been inked before.

Javi has faced backlash after giving a first-timer a face tattoo. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@javi_tattoos Javi has been tattooing for nearly 15 years, doing everything from massive back tattoos to smaller floral designs and simple text tattoos. With nearly 71,000 followers on Instagram where he goes by @javi_tattoos, Javi has shared hundreds of his client's tattoos over the years, usually eliciting a range of positive responses. This all changed when Javi faced severe backlash for a tattoo he did for a first-timer back in September – a sideburn tat of his birthday in Roman numerals.

Tattoo artist criticized for radical first-time inking

"My guy got his first tattoo on his face," Javi captioned the post, alongside a short video showing a boy's newly tattooed sideburns. "I believe this is the 1st time in my career I do a face tat as someone’s 1st tattoo!" Javi said in a second post about the boy's tattoo. In a response to the face tattoo, many commenters jumped in with fury and dismay, one even saying, "Great way to ruin your life." "I hope you're lying," one user commented. "So many artists won’t even tattoo hands or necks for first times. Why would they want their face for their first?"