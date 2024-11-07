Tattoo artists reveal the inkings they're sick of doing

Every individual has the freedom to choose which tattoos they should collect on their own body, but there are a few so cliché and common that some tattoo artists have thought about refusing them.

Tattoo artists can get pretty sick of doing generic big cat inkings. © Unsplash/Najib Kalil

A number of tattoo artists have taken to a Reddit thread to share horror stories about the worst and most annoying tattoo designs.

The Reddit conversation was spurred by a question to r/AskReddit: "Tattoo artists, what pieces are you tired of doing?"

It received just shy of 16,000 comments.

The discussion made it clear that some of the designs we all think to be cool or interesting are actually incredibly common and boring.