Tattoo artists reveal the inkings they're sick of doing
Every individual has the freedom to choose which tattoos they should collect on their own body, but there are a few so cliché and common that some tattoo artists have thought about refusing them.
A number of tattoo artists have taken to a Reddit thread to share horror stories about the worst and most annoying tattoo designs.
The Reddit conversation was spurred by a question to r/AskReddit: "Tattoo artists, what pieces are you tired of doing?"
It received just shy of 16,000 comments.
The discussion made it clear that some of the designs we all think to be cool or interesting are actually incredibly common and boring.
No more bird shadows, anchors, or coordinates
The conversation began with a hilarious post from a receptionist at a Scottish tattoo studio, who said that "people just want pocket watches and roses... And infinity symbols. We once had someone ask for the 'squashed sideways 8' that all of her friends had."
"Nautical sleeves," one user lamented. "I'm from an island and [it's] brutal trying to make it 'unique' when every fifth person has one. Anchors, compasses, maps, etc. Feathers and pocket watches are close seconds."
"My artist said he was sick of Longitude Latitude coordinates of their hometowns," another user wrote.
One particularly amusing comment complained about "big cats wearing crowns."
Cover photo: Unsplash/Najib Kalil