Tattooed and modified man talks harassment from "strangers acting like animals"

Los Angeles, California - A tattoo and body modification lover who had his nipples and the tip of his nose removed doesn't take the hateful comments and harassment he receives to heart.

When you have a modified look, it often attracts unwarranted attention and comments.

Tattoo and body mod enthusiast Odin reportedly told Jam Press that "people love hating anything different," per the New York Post.

Over the last 11 years, Odin has spent a pretty penny on body modifications, which include a branded chest, removing his nipples and the tip of his nose, genital implants, and various tattoos all over his body, including his eyeballs.

Speaking about his ink, Odin said: "I also tattooed my own chest, my own eyes, my gums, and I tattooed my face some, too."



His septril piercing became possible after he decided to stretch the hole in the tip of his nose slowly but surely. "I have been stretching it bigger for the last eight years or so," Odin says, noting that he now has a 19-millimeter-wide nasal gauge.

The artist and body mod lover keeps his Insta followers updated with his latest work. While it's clear he loves his look, Odin admits not everyone is about it.

"I’ve had people harass me on the street," he said before noting that he doesn't let the words of others bring him down.

"I don’t ever focus on it though. I just walk by any strangers acting like animals."