TikToker shades flash tattoos after "questionable" experience

Los Angeles, California - One TikTok user exposed flash tattoos for what they really are after her "questionable" experience getting a cherry tat.

One content creator made a TikTok explaining just why she regrets her flash tattoo. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@wendyskin

Though tattoos are forever – unless you get them lasered off – some people likely have a few pieces of ink they regret, and TikTok influencer @wendyskin is one of them.

In a video that's garnered 1.4 million views, Wendy explains that she was at a KVD[Kat Von D] event where free flash tattoos were being given out. "I cannot say no to a tattoo on the spot, right?" she asked.

Though she said there were "a lot of options" to choose from at the event for a flash tattoo, or a tattoo that's already been designed and is ready to be tatted immediately,

I really wanted another hand tattoo, because I didn't know where else I want to put a tattoo on my body right now besides a big piece," she explained.

Initially, she chose a flower, but after the artist questioned her choice and the location, she changed it up at the last minute and opted for a double-cherry design.

However, after the artist starting inking her, she immediately regretted her decision, but felt she couldn't tell him to stop at that point. Now, Wendy feels "that the cherries are very questionable," adding that "this is the most meaningless tattoo ever."

In a followup video, Wendy admitted she has 13 tattoos and noted that five are totally meaningless.