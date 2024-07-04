UK's most tattooed mom meets Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in bizarre TV appearance

Britain's most tattooed mom met PM Rishi Sunak on the final day of his election campaign, as she flaunted her inked bod in a live television interview.

By Evan Williams

London, UK - Becky Holt has long been considered one of the most tattooed moms in Britain, but she would have never thought just how far her ink would take her.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Becky Holt had an unlikely meeting on ITV's This Morning program. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@becky_holt__ & IMAGO/UPI Photo Taking to the couch on ITV's This Morning program, Becky Holt appeared on live television wearing naught but a thong bikini and her vast assortment of tattoos, which cover more than 95% of her skin. While being interviewed by presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, Holt shared her transformative journey with thousands of viewers around the world – and the UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was backstage at the time. During the show, Holt revealed that she had been modding her body since she was 15, saying she "used to look at the women on bizarre magazine...I just thought, that's what I wanna be, I wanna be one of these tattoo models."

Most tattooed woman in Britain gets more than she bargained for when the UK's PM turned up

Speaking to OK! Magazine after the interview aired, Holt revealed that she had met an unexpected person at the show. It turned out that because Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was due to join the broadcast, he was actually sitting offstage watching on during the interview. After her segment was done, they even engaged in a short conversation. "I was really surprised when they told me that Rishi was going to be on after me and that I would actually get to see him and meet him," Holt explained. "He was really nice and really, really polite." According to Holt, the prime minister, who may be out of government by the end of the week, asked her about her tattoos and which one had been the most painful. "We spoke after the show – he's gorgeous. He has really beautiful skin, really glowy, his teeth were perfect and really white. He also had really nice eyes – his eyelashes are beautiful... I was a bit taken aback! I thought 'wow, in real life he's gorgeous!'"