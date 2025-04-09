Viral tattoo mistake triggers Young Thug to focus more on enunciation

Atlanta, Georgia - Singer Young Thug promised to enunciate his lyrics better after a fan mistakenly tattooed the wrong lyrics to his song Digits.

Young Thug promised to enunciate better after a fan got a viral tattoo that featured incorrect lyrics to one of his songs. © AFP/Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Music fans love to get tributes to their favorite artists inked into their skin, often in tattoos that take the form of album art, tags, inside references, or song lyrics.

The problem is that lyrics can sometimes be quite hard to understand unless you see them written down, and that goes double for an artist like Young Thug.

In his song Digits, Young Thug sings that "hustlers don't stop, they keep going" – but because of the way he enunciates, it sounds a lot like "horses don't stop, they keep going."

This is the exact mistake that one fan made when getting a massive back tattoo showing off the lyric as well as a sketch of horses running through a field.

The tattoo went crazy viral after being shared by VCNN in a post on X captioned, "A Young Thug super fan accidentally got the lyrics from Thug's song 'Digits' tattooed on him."

Young Thug himself saw the story and reposted it, writing, "And that’s y I’m talking with more clarity UY SCUTI… dam bro…"

"UY SCUTI" is believed to be a reference to the title of his next album, which could be named after a red hypergiant star from the constellation Scutum, one of the largest in the Milky Way.

Funnily enough, fans turned out in droves to express their surprise that the lyrics were not, in fact, "Horses don't stop."

"Wait so it's 'hustlers'???" asked one confused X user.