Woman covers severe burns with inspiring tattoo masterpiece

New Carlisle, Indiana - In 2019, Marissa Ellett suffered fourth-degree burns to her shoulders and torso. More than four years later, she has turned those traumatic scars into a tattoo she calls her "masterpiece".

Marissa Ellett made the best of her bad situation and covered her scars in a tattoo "masterpiece". © Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/@16NewsNow

While cooking an Alfredo on the stove top in her kitchen, Marissa Ellett had smelt something strange. Looking down, she noticed that her shirt was on fire. The flames engulfed her within seconds.

According to Ellett, the fire crept up her shirt and "exploded off the sides of my arms". She describes it like she had become a "real life phoenix", only managing to get the flames put out by grabbing a hose on her patio.

The flames had burnt through all the layers of her skin, attacking her chest, neck, arms, and back. She was rushed to hospital where she underwent a treatment process that lasted years.