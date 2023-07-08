Woman details heartbreaking story behind leg tattoo

Many tattoos carry a deeper meaning behind them. But for Emily, the "7" on her left leg represents a nightmare, as it's a branding that was imposed by a pimp.

Tattoos don't always have positive meanings. (symbolic image) © Unsplash/@benjaminlehman

He forced all the women under his control to get it, a common practice among human traffickers.



So it's with excitement that Emily – not her real name – waits at a tattoo parlor in the southern US state of Florida.

It's here that the painful reminder of her 17 years as a victim will be transformed into a new design, this time of her own choosing: a heart and a cross.

The tattoo parlor, run by three women, participates in a program run by the nonprofit Selah Freedom, which fights sex trafficking. The tattoo-removal initiative is one of the many services offered to women on their long road back to freedom.

Everything is ready. Seated in a spacious, bright room with a framed painting of butterflies, Emily, 44, looks at the "7" one last time.

Tattoo artist Charity Pinegar, 40, delicately traces the outline of the heart and the cross. The transformation has begun.

"I believe that tattoos are used to almost dehumanize a person," says Stacey Efaw, director of Selah Freedom.

Emily's ink came at the beginning of her descent into the dark world of forced sex work. "I would just want to be loved," she recalls of her traumatic childhood, without affection, that destroyed her self-confidence.

"Even if you harmed me, it showed you cared. I fell in the arms of all the wrong people."

One was her ex-boyfriend. Young and in love, Emily was convinced to leave Florida and join him in another state, dreaming of their future marriage.

By the time she found out her boyfriend was a pimp, it was too late.