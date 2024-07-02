Woman gets matching tattoo with her dog
San Diego, California - It is not unusual for a veterinarian to tattoo a dog after neutering it as a way to make it clear to other vets and animal shelters that the dog is sterilized in case it gets lost.
When Jocelyn took her four-year-old English bulldog, Lola, to get her spayed and neutered, she couldn't help but note the small red flower tattoo that was inked into her underside.
In response, she decided to get a matching tattoo herself so that the two of them could share this special something and truly celebrate their wonderful relationship.
Two years after having her dog spayed (which happened during Covid), Jocelyn spent a few hours and about $35 to go to a tattoo studio and have the very same tattoo inked into her skin.
Woman's matching tattoo a touching tribute to dog
In a post that has since gone viral on her TikTok account, where she goes as @anitnyelcoj and has thousands of followers, Jocelyn shared not only a glimpse of her darling doggo's tattoo, but her inking as well.
Responding to a fan's comment, "the vets were feeling creative," the post itself shows a closeup of her dog Lola's stomach, the red flower tattoo in clear view between two nipples.
On Lola's arm is seen the red flower tattoo she got to match Lola's, relatively well healed and clearly visible about the inside of her elbow.
The video has since gone viral, racking up well over 33,000 views and soliciting a strong response from her followers, who generally thought that the matching tattoos were touching and sweet.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@anitnyelcoj