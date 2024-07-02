Woman gets matching tattoo with her dog

San Diego, California - It is not unusual for a veterinarian to tattoo a dog after neutering it as a way to make it clear to other vets and animal shelters that the dog is sterilized in case it gets lost.

Jocelyn and her dog Lola got matching tattoos to celebrate their friendship. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@anitnyelcoj

When Jocelyn took her four-year-old English bulldog, Lola, to get her spayed and neutered, she couldn't help but note the small red flower tattoo that was inked into her underside.

In response, she decided to get a matching tattoo herself so that the two of them could share this special something and truly celebrate their wonderful relationship.

Two years after having her dog spayed (which happened during Covid), Jocelyn spent a few hours and about $35 to go to a tattoo studio and have the very same tattoo inked into her skin.