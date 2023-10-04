Woman laughs hysterically after tattoo spelling error mishap

When Jordan's understandably mortified tattoo artist realized that he'd made a spelling mistake when inking her arm, she couldn't help but burst into laughter.

By Evan Williams

While her mortified tattoo artist looked on in shock and dismay at his mistake, Jordan LaMattina couldn't help but burst into a fit of hysterical laughter when she saw the spelling error he'd made on her arm.

When her tattoo artist made a spelling mistake, Jordan didn't get angry but instead burst into laughter. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@theearthylama When sitting in the chair, enjoying the sights, smells, and sounds of your local tattoo parlor, you have no choice but to trust in the skills, care, and attention to detail of your tattooist. For Jordan, though, her tattooist's mistake was not one worth anger or vilification, but rather one worth a good belly laugh. While her latest ink was meant to read "Everything's fine," the artist missed an entire letter and accidentally wrote "Everthing's fine."

Tattooist's spelling mishap makes its way onto TikTok

Likely to her tattoo artist's chagrin, Jordan LaMattina has a healthy TikTok following of nearly 15,000 people. After posting the mishap on her account, where she goes as @theearthlylama, his mistake went instantly viral. The video, which was captioned "He's mortified and I think it's so much better," garnered 8.8 million views (as of writing), and was followed up by a second video that got 1.3 million and another that got 116,500 views. "This is not your fault," Jordan's friend tells the tattooist. "This is the greatest... this is the greatest moment of my life."

Jordan's viral laugh truly proved that "Everthing's fine"

The tattooist looks at her arm and reads his mistake, at first pondering "Are you f**king joking?" and then realizing, to his great mortification, what had happened. While he sits back in his chair, his arms covering his face in embarrassment, the two girls continue to laugh hysterically.