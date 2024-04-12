Woman reveals how she covered up viral "limp member" tattoo fail

A woman who went viral on TikTok after revealing the mother of all tattoo fails has shared how she covered up the "limp member" ink she got famous for.

By Evan Williams

Two years after a tattoo fail saw Anicole go crazy viral on TikTok, she has come out to reveal what her body art disaster looks like now – and we can confirm, it's a lot less phallic.

Anicole's tattoo has come a long way since that fateful day in 2022. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lanicole001 Back in August 2022, Anicole shared a tearful video on TikTok, where she goes as @Ianicole001, of a tattoo fail that had left her with what she described as a "limp d**k" on her upper arm. It turned out that she had joined up with a friend to get "cute matching bestie tattoos" that, when joined side-by-side, would combine to look like a beautiful butterfly. Sadly, when not standing beside her friend, the half-butterfly tattoo looked anything but beautiful. The video, which has since racked up more than 7.7 million views, saw commenters asking all sorts of questions, many wondering about the origins of this strange and virile tattoo.

TikToker gets tattoo disaster covered up

In a follow-up video in which she expressed her surprise at how viral the original clip had gone, Anicole revealed the full story behind the tattoo, which the two friends had got on holiday. Apparently, as they exited the shop and looked at their tattoos for the first time, it was immediately evident what had happened. Anicole explains that "everyone we called that day to show the tattoo to agreed that it did not, in fact, look like a butterfly, so we knew that we had to get it off our bodies." They immediately went to another tattoo parlor and had it covered up, another artist carefully making it look like an actual butterfly. Two years later, though, Anicole has expanded on her collection of butterflies, turning her tattoo disaster into a tattoo triumph, complete with two butterflies and some flowers.