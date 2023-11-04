Woman uses tattoos and body modifications to become "cat lady"

Rome, Italy - TikTok star Aydin Mod had a big dream of looking like a cat, and after countless body modifications and tattoos , the 22-year-old is nearly there, but she still wants more.

TikTok star Aydin Mod has undergone a number of cosmetic procedures to become a "cat lady," but she isn't done yet. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/aydinmod & Screenshot/TikTok/aydinmod

To reach her goal of looking like a cat, Aydin Mod, whose real name is Chiara Dell'Abate, keeps going under the knife for new cosmetic procedures.

"I’m thinking that I would be a pretty cool cat lady," she told the New York Post.

The Italian influencer already has more than 20 body modifications, 70 piercings, and countless tattoos. Her intense modifications include a split tongue, four artificial horns on her forehead, and punched nostrils.

It doesn't end there, though, as Aydin Mod also has implants in her arms and hands to resemble paws and has had her eyeballs tattooed and her nipples surgically removed.

Perhaps most bizarrely, the young woman has also undergone blepharoplasty, an operation that is actually performed to remove excess skin from the eyelid.

