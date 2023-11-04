Woman uses tattoos and body modifications to become "cat lady"
Rome, Italy - TikTok star Aydin Mod had a big dream of looking like a cat, and after countless body modifications and tattoos, the 22-year-old is nearly there, but she still wants more.
To reach her goal of looking like a cat, Aydin Mod, whose real name is Chiara Dell'Abate, keeps going under the knife for new cosmetic procedures.
"I’m thinking that I would be a pretty cool cat lady," she told the New York Post.
The Italian influencer already has more than 20 body modifications, 70 piercings, and countless tattoos. Her intense modifications include a split tongue, four artificial horns on her forehead, and punched nostrils.
It doesn't end there, though, as Aydin Mod also has implants in her arms and hands to resemble paws and has had her eyeballs tattooed and her nipples surgically removed.
Perhaps most bizarrely, the young woman has also undergone blepharoplasty, an operation that is actually performed to remove excess skin from the eyelid.
TikTok star Aydin Mod reveals hopes to get a cat "tail"
"I think becoming a cat lady is more appropriate for me as I don't really want to look like a cartoon character," Mod told the Post.
Nevertheless, she is not yet 100% satisfied with her transformation.
"To achieve the full cat-like look, I will need a cat eyes lift or canthoplasty — surgery to produce more elongated and naturally almond-shaped eyes — teeth reshaping, upper lip cut, more fillers," she explained.
The content creator is also planning to get a transdermal, which she said "is like a huge micro dermal to attach a tail."
Mod continued on to explain that the modifications make her feel more confident, adding, "I feel free to stay true to myself, regardless of what people think."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/aydinmod & Screenshot/TikTok/aydinmod