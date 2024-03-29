DJ who almost got kicked off flight for going braless takes on Delta: "Breasts are not weapons of war"

Los Angeles, California - A woman who says she was threatened with being kicked off a Delta Air Lines flight because she was not wearing a bra demanded a meeting with the company's top boss on Thursday over what she says is a discriminatory policy.

Lisa Archbold is demanding a meeting with the Delta Air Lines president after she was threatened with being kicked off a flight in January for not wearing a bra. © Collage: Unsplash/Nick Morales & screenshot/Instagram/DJette Kiwii

Lisa Archbold said she had on baggy jeans and a loose white t-shirt with no bra, and claimed she was temporarily escorted off a flight by a female gate agent who demanded she cover up, even though her breasts were not visible.



"It felt like a scarlet letter was being attached to me," the 38-year-old told reporters in Los Angeles about the January incident.

"I felt it was a spectacle aimed at punishing me for not being a woman in the way she thought I should be a woman as she scolded me outside of the plane."

Archbold, a DJ who was flying from Salt Lake City to San Francisco, claims the Delta agent said her attire was "revealing" and "offensive" and that airline policy was not to allow passengers dressed that way to travel.

If she put a jacket over her t-shirt, the agent said, she would be allowed to continue her journey.