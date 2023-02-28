Keke Palmer welcomes baby boy with Darius Jackson: "Hey son!"

Los Angeles, California - Keke Palmer is a mom! The Nope star has given birth to her first child, a baby boy, with her boyfriend Darius Jackson.

Keke Palmer (r) revealed that she welcomed her son Leo over the weekend! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/keke

The 29-year-old actor's new son arrived just in time to close out Black History Month.

On Monday, Keke confirmed on Instagram that her baby boy made his earth-side debut.

"Hey Son!!!!," the Nickelodeon alum wrote in the caption of the photo dump.

Keke proceeded to break down each slide, with the first shot showing her and her boo after "only 48 hours of being parents."

The next few slides feature the new mom singing El DeBarge's song Someone to the fitness trainer and intimate snaps of the family of three in the hospital after welcoming baby Leo, including close-ups of their little one's face.

"'I'm not hiding the world from my son, I'm hiding my son from the world.' Hahaha," she wrote. "I'm just playing, my baby face is on this slide. And this slide."

Keke ended the post by revealing her son's intriguing moniker.

"Born during Black History Month, with a name to match. LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo."