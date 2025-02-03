Thousands turn out to protest against Trump's mass deportations

Los Angeles, California - Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets all over the country in protest of President Donald Trump's assault on immigrants .

Thousands of demonstrators have blocked a major LA highway in protest of Trump's immigrant round-ups and deportations. © AFP/Mario Tama/Getty Images

Protesters marched in California, Missouri, Texas, and Arkansas Sunday, with thousands blocking the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles.

Since his January 20 inauguration, Trump has unleashed an all-out assault on immigrants civil rights. Lawmakers last week approved a massive anti-immigrant bill which mandates the death sentence for undocumented migrants who are convicted of capital offenses and gives the Trump administration sweeping powers. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also promised to bring in the military to aid in "mass deportation" efforts.

The ongoing mass round-ups and deportations triggered the demonstrations in LA, which saw protesters waving Mexican flags and celebrating Latino-American culture.

Wielding a sign that read "No more I.C.E. raids, no more fear, we want justice and a better world," 18-year-old protestor Nailah Esparza told the Los Angeles Times that she wanted to show support for those being rounded up.

"It was actually something that was very important, so we decided to show support, because of the youth," she said. "We’re very passionate about what we’re here for."