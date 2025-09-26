Los Angeles locals make a stink over the city's $1 million restroom project

Los Angeles, California - Plans for a $1 million public restroom are raising a stink in Los Angeles , where locals say the cash-strapped city is flushing money down the drain.

Officials last year approved a scheme to build a bathroom with two stalls at the entrance to the city's popular Runyon Canyon hiking trail at a cost of $960,000.

But people living nearby say the eye-watering price tag seems almost corrupt in a city that had to slash its fire department budget last year.

It is "an epic waste of money," park neighbor Shira Scott Astrof told the local ABC affiliate.

Scott Weil of the Runyon Canyon Guardians, an action group of nearby residents, said he had found a supplier who would fit the same two-stall unit for half the price.

"How does a city that is broke... have $500,000 extra dollars?" he said.

The 160-acre park sits a stone's throw from the famed Hollywood sign, attracting thousands of hikers, dog walkers, and tourists every day. It is not uncommon to see celebrities climbing the hillside trails, which offer fantastic views of the sprawl of Los Angeles.

A spokesman for Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the park, which is currently served by some scruffy – and often smelly – porta potties, welcomes two million people a year.

"A project to install a prefabricated restroom at the front of the park... was approved by the (Recreation and Parks) Board last year after community outreach," a statement said.

"The City of Los Angeles is committed to ensuring all of LA’s parks are safe, clean, accessible, and enjoyable for Angelenos and visitors alike."