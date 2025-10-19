Brewing crisis: Coffee-loving New Yorkers face soaring costs amid Trump tariffs

New York, New York - New Yorkers run on coffee. From high-end experimental boutique cafes to the humble sidewalk cart, millions of cups of java are sold every day.

New Yorkers run on coffee, but java lovers are facing increasing pain as costs soar amid elevated transport costs and Trump's tariffs on Brazil. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

But coffee-lovers are facing increasing pain as they pay for their simple espresso shots and elaborate pumpkin spiced lattes as the cost of beans has jumped 21% between August 2024 and August 2025 in the US – the world's largest market for coffee.

Climate shocks drove the cost of arabica soaring, with the beans hitting an all-time high in February 2025. That has been compounded by elevated transport costs and the 50% tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump since August 6 on many products from Brazil.

Brazil, the largest coffee producer, has been sanctioned by the Trump administration for its prosecution of former president Jair Bolsonaro for a coup attempt. It supplies 30% of the US' unroasted beans.

"It's having a major impact on us, on small business owners, on farmers, across the board," Jeremy Lyman, co-founder of the New York-based chain Birch Coffee, told AFP.

Founded in 2009, the brand has 14 outlets citywide, roasting its own specialty coffee in Queens since 2015.

"The price of coffee on the market has just been on a steady incline over the last probably year. I think it's gone up about 55% from this time last year...it's impacting the prices that we charge," Lyman said.

He said that Brazil's production had become "unaffordable," forcing Birch to look elsewhere for bean,s with its importer "pushing pause" on its orders unless specially requested.

Cecafe, the Council of Coffee Exporters of Brazil, reports that exports to the US have dropped almost 53% as of September compared to the year before with importers looking instead to Mexico, Peru, and Ethiopia.