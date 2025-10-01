Massive NYC apartment building partially collapses in scary scene

Bronx, New York - A 20-story apartment building in New York City partially collapsed on Wednesday morning after a reported gas explosion.

According to PIX11, the building, located in the Mott Haven area of the Bronx, experienced a gas explosion that led the incinerator shaft to collapse.

So far, no injuries have been reported, and at least 40 apartments have been evacuated.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams encouraged residents to avoid the area, and Con Edison and the Department of Buildings have begun investigating what led to the blast.

A community center at Alexander Avenue is operating as a temporary shelter for residents in the area, and MTA buses have also been warranted for those seeking shelter after the incident, according to New York City Emergency Management.

Local residents told the outlet that they heard a "big boom" before the collapse occurred at around 8 AM ET.

"When you looked out, the whole building just went boom, it fell. Then you heard another boom, and all the side of the building just fell," an eyewitness named Diamond Freeman said. "It was crazy. All you see is smoke."