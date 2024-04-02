New York sees dazzling drone show soar above Hudson River

New York, New York - 1,000 dazzling drones lit up the night sky above New York 's Hudson River on Monday to celebrate a historic moment for General Electric (GE).

The drones took off from Weehawken Waterfront Park to transform into a mesmerizing retelling of GE's story. It heralded the company splitting into three separate public companies on Tuesday.

In addition to the main company, GE will now consist of GE Aerospace, GE Vernova, and GE HealthCare.

"Alongside GE HealthCare, these three independent entities will represent a new frontier of innovation, each pioneering advancements in their respective fields," GE said in a statement.

The first glowing drone image was of an open book and the words, "Tomorrow a new story begins."

Other images from the show included representations of the new separate GE companies – GE Healthcare's drone image was a patient getting a medical scan, GE Vernova got wind turbines outside of a cityscape, and GE Aetospace's drones became a jet engine that then transformed into an airplane.

For 11 minutes, the impressive formation of drones reportedly rose over 100 feet in the air and spanned a distance of 500 feet, and could be seen in both New York City and New Jersey.