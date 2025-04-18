Easter 2025: Can't-miss Easter events in New York City!

Do you need some help with your Easter plans this year? Check out the most egg-cellent Easter events that New York City has to offer!

By Steffi Feldman

Do you need some help with your Easter plans this year? Check out the most egg-cellent Easter events that New York City has to offer! © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP Easter falls on Sunday, April 20 this year – are you ready to celebrate? We've hunted down some of the most egg-citing Easter events in and around NYC! From bonnet festival parades to Easter egg hunts and PEEP-themed brunches, we've found some of the ultimate must-do Easter happenings. No bunny is gonna want to miss this!

Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival

Manhattan's famous parade at St. Patrick’s Cathedral is the oldest Easter Parade in the world, dating back to the 1870s. © Collage: Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP & KENA BETANCUR / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP What's Easter without a sassy bonnet? Manhattan's famous parade at St. Patrick’s Cathedral is the oldest Easter Parade in the world, dating back to the 1870s. On Easter Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM, Fifth Avenue between 49th and 57th Street becomes a whimsical wonderland of zany bonnets and costumes. Whether you participate in costume or just watch the wonders from the wings, it's an unforgettable time!

Easter egg hunts

Try out the Barnyard Egg Hunt at Queens County Farm Museum for something more rustic. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@queensfarm If you're looking for an Easter egg hunt in the city, East Midtown Partnership is hosting its third annual Easter Egg hunt from April 12 - April 19. Kids under 12 can stop by participating local businesses (listed here) in the East Midtown area to find candy-filled eggs. One special golden egg is hidden at each location with a secret prize inside! But what if you're after something more rustic for an egg hunt? Well, then try the Barnyard Egg Hunt at Queens County Farm Museum (73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Queens.) The historic land holds an annual Easter egg hunt, and this year it's happening on the 19th from 10 AM - 5 PM. For the ticket price of $16, you can enjoy hayrides, food vendors, pics with Whiskers the Bunny, outdoor games, and more – but remember to bring your own basket.

Easter at Rockefeller Center

Rockefeller Center is the heart of NYC, and they have some fabulous Easter plans this year! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@rockefellercenter Rockefeller Center is the heart of NYC, and they have some fabulous Easter plans this year! There will be a family event in the plaza on April 19 from 10 AM - 12 PM featuring Face Art by Melissa, reading circles from McNally Jackson, and puppet shows by Puppetsburg. The shops all around Rockefeller Center will also be selling Easter gift baskets. There will even be Easter Bunny photos at the Top of the Rock observation deck for select days! And don't forget to take advantage of Le Rock – the restaurant inside Rockefeller Center – which is serving an Easter Sunday prix-fixe brunch.

PEEPS-themed Easter brunch

This year, there's a special PEEPS-themed brunch pop-up coming to NYC. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@serendipity3nyc Peep this, y'all! Brunch is another big part of Easter festivities, and nobody does brunch better than New Yorkers. But this year, there's a special PEEPS-themed brunch pop-up coming to NYC. Up until April 20, Serendipity3 (225 E 60th St) will be transformed into a PEEPS paradise with special menu items, photo opportunities, and PEEPS-themed decor. Chow down on the mouth-watering Easter treats with this sweet holiday-inspired brunch. Make your reservation rigjt here!