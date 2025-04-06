New York schools refuse to comply with Trump's DEI order

New York, New York - Schools in the State of New York are refusing to comply with President Donald Trump 's demands to end diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices in education.

New York schools are refusing to comply with Trump's demands to end DEI, despite threats that federal funding may be taken away. © imago/Levine-Roberts

New York's Department of Education on Friday sent a letter to the Trump administration insisting that their federal counterpart has no authority to make demands on DEI policies.

"We understand that the current administration seeks to censor anything it deems [DEI]," New York Education Department deputy commissioner Daniel Morton-Bentley wrote. "But there are no federal or state laws prohibiting the principles of DEI."

On Thursday, the Trump administration ordered that publically funded schools around the country disclose that they have ended DEI practices. If they fail to do so, the federal government will withdraw its funding.

The decision is part of a wider move by the Trump administration to label policies designed to promote equality among gender, sexuality, and race as discriminatory and a breach of civil rights laws.

A threat from the federal government to withdraw New York's education funding is likely to result in yet another legal battle for the Trump administration, which is being sued on multiple fronts for its gutting of regulations and the civil service.

Even if the Trump administration were to succeed in legally withdrawing federal funding, such money only accounts for about 6% of the state's total budget for schools.

"Federal financial assistance is a privilege, not a right," said Craig Trainor, acting assistant secretary for civil rights, in a statement defending Trump's threats to state schools.