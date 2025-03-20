New York City's MTA reveals MetroCard will soon be gone: "End of an era"

New York, New York - After spending decades as a staple of the city, New Yorkers will soon be forced to say goodbye to the beloved MetroCard.

New York City's transit authority recently announced that they will soon be phasing out the MetroCard and replacing it with a "contactless" system. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

In an X post shared on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which oversees NYC's subway and bus systems, announced sales for MetroCards will end on December 31, 2025.

The MTA described it as "the end of an era" and part of their "transition to contactless fair payment."

According to The New York Times, MTA chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said the shift will save the company at least $20 million annually and claim it "opens the door for new discounts and promotions that'll put money back in riders' pockets."

The MetroCard was originally unveiled in 1993 as a replacement for subway tokens and has become an iconic part of the NYC experience for residents and tourists.

It will now be replaced with OMNY, a new tap-and-go system the MTA began installing in 2019 that allows riders to pay with their smartphones, smartwatches, credit and debit cards, or the official OMNY card.