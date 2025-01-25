Here are tickets for the best things to do in New York for Valentine's Day 2025!
New York, New York - With Valentine's Day coming up, you're likely on the lookout for some romantic and fun-filled things to do in New York City. Whether you're single or in a duo, keep reading for the best events to spread the love!
The Big Apple is gearing up for the day of love, and there are options for every kind of relationship out there.
Here are our favorites:
- Candlelight Concert: Valentine's Day Special
Want some romance? Check out a special candle-lit Valentine's Day concert at the Church of the Heavenly Rest on February 14!
The Highline String Quartet will be playing dreamy hits like Unchained Melody, Can You Feel the Love Tonight, Romeo and Juliet, A Whole New World, and much more.
- Valentine's Day Speed Dating
If you're a singleton looking for someone special, get out from behind the screen and dating apps and check out Valentine's Day Speed Dating at Radegast Hall on February 12.
The special night of speed dating will include one-on-one 3-minute dates with people from all over New York. Choose who you clicked with on your dating pamphlet and if you two match after the event, you can get their contact info for date number two.
- Galentine’s Boat Party Yacht Cruise
If you're not about that dating life, take your best gal pals out for an unforgettable night on a boat with this 21+ Galentine's Day Friendship Yacht Cruise!
The boat bash, happening on February 15, features a night of drinks, dancing, breathtaking views of the NYC skyline from the deck of a luxurious yacht.
- Saint Valentine: Tango Party, Bites, and Show
Why not spend V-Day trying something new and sultry with your special someone? Strictly Tango NYC will be teaching a class to learn some tango basics.
Plus, after, you'll get to sit back and relax with a glass of Argentinian wines, snacks, and desserts while watching some tango pros bust some moves.
Whatever you end up doing for Valentine's Day this year, we hope cupid's bow strikes your heart with tons of fun!
