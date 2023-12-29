How to watch the New Year's Eve Times Square ball drop
New York, New York - As usual, New York City is throwing a shindig for the ages to ring in 2024! Here are all the ways you can watch the ball drop in Times Square this New Year's Eve at home.
Times Square's giant ball of crystal, which weighs almost 12,000 pounds, will be raised up at 6 PM on December 31 and dropped down slowly until midnight to mark the start of 2024!
If you don't want to stand for hours in the freezing cold to watch the ball drop in person this year or hit up an in-person party, here are all the ways you can watch the 115-year-old tradition from the comfort of your own home.
Whether you want to tune in on TV or via streaming, we've got you covered.
This year's Times Square ball drop will feature performances by Megan Thee Stallion and Sabrina Carpenter, so you won't want to miss out!
How to watch the Times Square ball drop on TV
If you want to watch the ball drop on TV, look out for:
- Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024
The 30-year-old broadcast tradition is hosted by Ryan Seacrest, who replaced icon Dick Clark after his death. This year, Seacrest will be joined at the helm by Rita Ora. The show will air on ABC at 8 PM ET on December 31, but it can also be viewed on ABC Live on most devices, including the ABC app.
- New Year's Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen
BFFs Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will count down to midnight again this year. The show is set to air on CNN at 8 PM ET, but you can also watch on CNNgo or the CNN app.
- New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash
Elle King and Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith will return to host this year's 5-hour-long celebration starting at 7:30 PM ET on CBS. You can also stream the show on Paramount+, but only those who are Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream the broadcast live.
How to watch the Times Square ball drop on streaming
Here's how to stream the 2024 New Year's Eve Times Square ball drop online for free:
You can watch a commercial-free webcast of the ball drop on Times Square's official website, TimesSquareNYC.org.
The website's broadcast starts at 6 PM ET and an ASL webcast is also available!
If you'd prefer mobile streaming, you can also watch on your phone from TimesSquareNYC.org and TimesSquareBall.net.
There are also options to watch the ball drop on social media at Facebook.com/TimesSquareNYC and Twitter.com/TimesSquareNYC.
Make sure to plan ahead for how you want to watch, so you don't miss the final countdown at the eleventh hour – literally!
Cover photo: Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP