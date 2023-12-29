How to watch the New Year's Eve Times Square ball drop

New York, New York - As usual, New York City is throwing a shindig for the ages to ring in 2024! Here are all the ways you can watch the ball drop in Times Square this New Year's Eve at home.

Times Square's giant ball of crystal, which weighs almost 12,000 pounds, will be raised up at 6 PM on December 31 and dropped slowly until midnight to mark the start of 2024! © Collage: Screenshots/X/@TimesSquareNYC

Times Square's giant ball of crystal, which weighs almost 12,000 pounds, will be raised up at 6 PM on December 31 and dropped down slowly until midnight to mark the start of 2024!

If you don't want to stand for hours in the freezing cold to watch the ball drop in person this year or hit up an in-person party, here are all the ways you can watch the 115-year-old tradition from the comfort of your own home.

Whether you want to tune in on TV or via streaming, we've got you covered.

This year's Times Square ball drop will feature performances by Megan Thee Stallion and Sabrina Carpenter, so you won't want to miss out!