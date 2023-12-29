New Year's Eve in Times Square: You won't ball-eve how it came to be

New York, New York – Drop it like it's hot! Or, freezing cold.

In years past, Times Square has hosted an average of one million spectators each year in New York City who wait outside for hours to watch the Ball Drop. © Collage: IMAGO/ Pacific Press Agency & Future Image

Standing outside for hours in frigid temperatures to watch the famed Ball Drop in New York City is an international phenomenon on New Year's Eve, and a rite of passage on millions' bucket list.

Plus, one billion more take in the spectacle on their TV screens annually. (Here's how to watch the fun from home this year.)

But how did so many come to watch one little ball, anyway?

First, while it may look tiny, the light-up geodesic sphere measures twelve feet in diameter and weighs 11,875 pounds. That's a lot of heft to be hoisted, then plummeted on a 70-foot flagpole in sixty seconds each year.

Many determined souls have journeyed to NYC from around the world to brave the winter cold and be corralled into "pens" – viewing sections revelers cannot leave from once they've gotten a spot. (It's made adult diaper wearing the secret to surviving the waiting stint, but that's another, altogether nastier can of worms.)

Before the pandemic, approximately one million made the pilgrimage each year to take part in the glow from below One Times Square. 2024 is expected to attract close to that number, and the largest crowd since 2019.

Midnight is book-ended by a countdown from 10 just before, and then a shower of 3,000 pounds of confetti to bask in afterward. The pieces of confetti contain thousands of handwritten wishes from visitors to the New Year's Eve Wishing Wall in Times Squre the week before New Year's.