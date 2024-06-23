Hundreds of New Yorkers tie the knot at Lincoln Center's third annual mass wedding party!

Ever dreamed of getting married at New York City's majestic Lincoln Center? For the third time, hundreds of couples got the chance to live out this fantasy!

By Steffi Feldman

New York, New York - Ever dreamed of getting married at New York City's majestic Lincoln Center? For the third time, hundreds of couples got the chance to live out this wedding fantasy at Lincoln Center's The Wedding: New York's Biggest Day!

Hundreds of couples on Saturday got the chance to live out this wedding fantasy at Lincoln Center's The Wedding: New York's Biggest Day. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lincolncenter The 16-acre Lincoln Center campus became party central on Saturday as couples from far and wide arrived to for the spectacular event. "We're here to celebrate love!" one veiled bride gushed to TAG24 News as she made her way back to her prince charming in the crowd. Whether they were getting hitched for the first time, renewing vows, or celebrating others' nuptials, people flooded in from all over for the joyful event. "I first saw [The Wedding] after COVID. A bunch of couples couldn't get married, so Lincoln Center threw a big party for them and I believe they just kept going on with the party," another young bride told TAG24.

Married couples celebrate with giant dance party

In case you were wondering, of course there was an enormous fountain-sized disco ball – why wouldn't there be? © Screenshot/YouTube/Lincoln Center Some came in casual clothes and others were dressed to the nines, but all were buzzing with excitement for the goodies this Summer for the City event promised. Programming for The Wedding included Juilliard's Alumni String Quartet, The Dance Cartel, Street Beat Brass, and more. There was also flower crown making, a hair and makeup station, and other love renewal activities. After that came the processional followed by a big multicultural wedding ceremony inside the Wu Tsai Theater. To celebrate, all the couples along with their friends and family enjoyed a giant dance party outside alongside Lincoln Center's famous fountain. "We want to renew our love," one stunning bride said. "It's something that we do every day, but it's nice to participate in this event as part of a collective every year." Another couple, who were attending the party as a pre-ceremony before their actual wedding vows, said: "We like being around like-minded people, so we mostly just want other couples around us that want to be married." And in case you were wondering, of course there was an enormous fountain-sized disco ball – why wouldn't there be?

Newlyweds give advice for those starting out in love

Programming for The Wedding included Juilliard's Alumni String Quarter, The Dance Cartel, Street Beat Brass, and more as well as henna, flower crown making, a hair and makeup station, and other love renewal activities. © Screenshot/Instagram/@lincolncenter TAG24 asked some of the happy couples for the secret to a good relationship. "Do your best to put yourself in your mate's shoes and speak to their perspective and vice versa," said one gorgeous bride, who renewed her vows with her husband at The Wedding. "And find ways to keep nurturing your love," she added. Her handsome hubby offered his own words of wisdom: "No matter how starstruck you might be in the beginning and no matter how great you are together initially, the commitment requires work. You have to keep working at your relationship – it's not a self-driving car!" Another bride, who had attended The Wedding in 2022 with her partner and decided to make it a "love tradition," also chipped in with a powerful message: "It's important to remember that there's a long-term goal and, when conflicts come up, just ask yourself if this is going to be important in five years from now, 10 years from now, 100 from now." "If it isn't," she continued, "then you act accordingly! And keep smiling and laughing."