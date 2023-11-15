Jewish students sue New York University over campus antisemitism

New York, New York - Three Jewish students are suing New York University over alleged antisemitism on the school’s lower Manhattan campus.

"NYU has egregiously violated the civil rights of the three Jewish students, who have faced pervasive acts of antisemitic hatred, discrimination, harassment, and intimidation while attending NYU," the law firm of Kasowitz Benson Torres said in a statement on Tuesday.

The suit filed by the firm in the Southern District Court of New York alleges that "for years" the university has violated the 1964 Civil Rights Act by showing "deliberate indifference" toward hostilities impacting Jewish students while protecting the rights of other minority groups.

The problem was dramatically exacerbated after Hamas terrorists attacked Israeli citizens in southern Israel on October 7, sparking a bloody war in the Gaza Strip where Hamas operates, according to the litigants.

Students Bella Ingber, Sabrina Maslavi, and Saul Tawil claim they’ve been consistently harassed at school with chants of "Hitler was right" and "gas the Jews."

"Plaintiffs not only have been deprived of the ability and opportunity to fully and meaningfully participate in NYU’s educational and other programs, but they have suffered and have been put at severe risk of extreme emotional and physical injury," the lawsuit charges.