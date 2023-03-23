Governors Ball adds Bronx native Ice Spice to the music festival fun

New York, New York - The Governors Ball music festival has added Bronx native Ice Spice to the mix, topping off one heck of a can't-miss 2023 lineup.

Bronx native Ice Spice was added to the Governors Ball 2023 lineup. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/icespice

Two months after Gov Ball unveiled its stellar lineup that features Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and ODESZA as headliners, the festival gave festival goers another gift with the addition of the Bronx's very own Ice Spice.

Ice Spice has risen to fame due to her various hits, such as Boy's a liar Pt. 2 featuring fellow Gov Ball 2023 performer PinkPantheress.

Though the Bronx rapper is the latest addition to the 12th edition of the Governors Ball Music Festival, more rising stars and top-tier talent may be added prior to day one of the fest.

Governors Ball 2023 is set to take place from June 9–11 at its newfound home of Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, where music lovers will have a plethora of green space to rest atop of and trees to steal some shade from between sets.

This year's star-studded lineup also includes today's hottest names such as Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Nas X, Haim, Oliver Tree, Kim Petras, Omar Apollo, Giveon, Suki Waterhouse, 070 Shake, Pusha T, and more.

Additionally, the Governors Ball Gives Back program will look to support the Queens community in which the festival takes place by partnering with local non-profits such as Chhaya, which looks to assist with the housing and economic needs of low-income South Asian and Indo-Caribbean New Yorkers, and the Elmhurst Corona Resource Collaborative, which works to ensure families have access to food and resources for jobs and financial security amongst other things.