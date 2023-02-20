Cats and dogs don headphones and rock out to Ice Spice in furry fun TikToks

Dogs , cats , and animals galore are rocking out to rapper Ice Spice's verse in PinkPantheress' song Boy's a liar pt. 2 and the internet is officially vibing. Hiss-terical TikTok clips featuring the sound bite now have millions of views and counting.

These animals "rocking out" to Ice Spice on PinkPantheress' song Boy's a liar pt. 2 has won over the internet. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/furrysafespace & dino.and.ruby

Ice Spice's part in PinkPantheress' song is purr-fect for animal antics, despite the fact she's slinging bars about a lover and not her pet: "I don’t sleep enough without you / and I can’t eat enough without you."

The trending clip ends with PinkPantheress chiming in with the chorus of the song: "The boy's a liar."

The sound is trending on TikTok with almost all of its top video featuring pets "listening" to the song with headphones on. Some animals seem to groove to the beat or at least look amused.

Case in point: a popular Rottweiler named Bjorn.The clip of the doggo and the banger has a whopping 36 million views and counting.

Commenters gush over the big dog with the tiny headphones on his head, saying he is "too cute."