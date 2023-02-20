Cats and dogs don headphones and rock out to Ice Spice in furry fun TikToks
Dogs, cats, and animals galore are rocking out to rapper Ice Spice's verse in PinkPantheress' song Boy's a liar pt. 2 and the internet is officially vibing. Hiss-terical TikTok clips featuring the sound bite now have millions of views and counting.
Ice Spice's part in PinkPantheress' song is purr-fect for animal antics, despite the fact she's slinging bars about a lover and not her pet: "I don’t sleep enough without you / and I can’t eat enough without you."
The trending clip ends with PinkPantheress chiming in with the chorus of the song: "The boy's a liar."
The sound is trending on TikTok with almost all of its top video featuring pets "listening" to the song with headphones on. Some animals seem to groove to the beat or at least look amused.
Case in point: a popular Rottweiler named Bjorn.The clip of the doggo and the banger has a whopping 36 million views and counting.
Commenters gush over the big dog with the tiny headphones on his head, saying he is "too cute."
Dogs, cats, and more are rocking out to Ice Spice's viral verse on TikTok
Bjorn isn't the only Rottweiler who is "jamming" to the viral hit.
There's an amusing clip of a Rottweiler named Astro, who looks like he's nodding his head to the banger. The vid boasts more than 11.9 million views, as TikTokers have dubbed the doggo "a sweetie" – and that he seems to have his eyes on a treat. Others pointed out a super cute and silly detail: the headphones "are not even on his ears."
Yet, dogs aren't the only ones getting down to the beat and going viral.
A clip of a fluffy white cat named Estelle "listening" to Ice Spice's verse with huge black headphones and shades has also won over the internet. Her clip, with a caption that aptly says "She's vibing," has 8.9 million views and counting. TikTok users are all about the look the cute furball has on her face.
"Did she just smile?" many exclaimed.
Joining the house pets is the occasional monkey music-appreciator, too!
It's unclear if any of the track's animal fans were asked to review the album.
