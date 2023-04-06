Governors Ball rolls out delicious eats lineup featuring NYC's best

New York, New York - Summer in the city has never sounded so delicious as Governors Ball Music Festival has revealed the 2023 food lineup.

The food and drink lineup for 2023's Governors Ball Music Festival has been released, and it's looking tasty as ever! © Collage: Steven Ferdman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP /KENA BETANCUR / AFP

As artists start to prep their perfect Gov Ball sets, the festival itself is getting music lovers pumped about the tasty side of things with its newly announced food lineup, and people are already drooling over this year's options.

From Roberta's Pizza, The Halal Guys, Pizza Nova, and Fan-Fan Doughnuts to Try Vegan, Lobster Joint, Mao's Bao, Dank Nugs, Mac Truck NYC, and many more, there will be no shortage of scrumptious and filling food options at Gov Ball 2023.

As for the boozy side of things, 21+ attendees can enjoy Bud Light Seltzer, a Gov Ball Punch at CASA BACARDÍ, Tito's Vodka's sparkling lemonade made with freshly squeezed lemonade and sparkling water, Aperol's very own Aperol Spritz, an Espolón Margarita, a D'USSÉ lemonade, and wine by Chateau Ste. Michelle.

Additionally, local favorite Blue Point Brewing Company is back with a custom Gov Ball Summer Ale. As for some non-alcoholic options in addition to free water refill stations, festival goers can get boba from Tea and Milk and fresh pressed options from John’s Juice.

Find Gov Ball's full food and drink lineup here.

With Gov Ball's annual music festival taking place at its new home of Flushing Meadows Corona Park, festival goers will be able to enjoy their tasty treats and cold beverages under the trees while taking in some much-needed shade between shows.