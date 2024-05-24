Manhattanhenge 2024: Everything you need to know about the stunning event!
New York, New York - New York City's Manhattanhenge sunset phenomenon will be visible next week, and you won't want to miss the stunning astronomical event!
Where will you be when the star aligns?
Manhattanhenge is a term first coined by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson to describe the rare phenomenon of when the setting sun can be seen in between the skyscrapers of New York at certain times in the summer.
Foot traffic tends to slow as New Yorkers stop to marvel at the magical sight.
According to Tyson, "Any city with a rectangular street grid would have a 'henge,' but not all grids extend to the horizon. Some hit forests or mountains. Others curve or bend, preventing the phenomenon from occurring."
He continues, "Manhattan's clear view to New Jersey – across the Hudson to the Palisades – makes an ideal setup for stunning sunsets!"
Where and when can you catch Manhattanhenge 2024?
Tyson recommends 14th, 34th, 42nd, and 57th streets for prime Manhattanhenge viewing spots.
"You want to be as far east on your cross street as possible while retaining a view across Manhattan to the New Jersey horizon," he said.
"This will frame your photo with a canyon of steel and glass buildings."
"Resist zooming into the sunset with your camera," Tyson continued.
"Wider angle views that include the buildings that flank the sunset are what make the event special."
Per the American Museum of Natural History, where Tyson serves as director of the Hayden Planetarium, you can catch a "full sun on the grid" view on Wednesday, May 29 at 8:12 PM and Friday, July 12 at 8:20 PM.
Otherwise, you can see a "half sun" Manhattanhenge on Tuesday, May 28 at 8:13 PM and Saturday, July 13 at 8:21 PM.
Happy henging, New York!
Cover photo: Yuki IWAMURA / AFP