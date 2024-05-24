Manhattanhenge 2024: Everything you need to know about the stunning event!

New York, New York - New York City 's Manhattanhenge sunset phenomenon will be visible next week, and you won't want to miss the stunning astronomical event !

Where will you be when the star aligns?

Manhattanhenge is a term first coined by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson to describe the rare phenomenon of when the setting sun can be seen in between the skyscrapers of New York at certain times in the summer.

Foot traffic tends to slow as New Yorkers stop to marvel at the magical sight.

According to Tyson, "Any city with a rectangular street grid would have a 'henge,' but not all grids extend to the horizon. Some hit forests or mountains. Others curve or bend, preventing the phenomenon from occurring."

He continues, "Manhattan's clear view to New Jersey – across the Hudson to the Palisades – makes an ideal setup for stunning sunsets!"