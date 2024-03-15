Mercer Labs Museum in NY harnesses technology to spotlight art

New York, New York - Billed as the place where art meets technology, New York City 's latest museum promises to reinvent the format with an "immersive and sensory" experience.

The Mercer Labs Museum of Art and Technology features works by Roy Nachum, a painter, sculptor, and sound and light designer.



Open since January in Manhattan's financial district, Nachum and investor Michael Cayre told AFP they hope to turn a profit from the $35 million they spent on the space, a former shopping mall that will have its formal grand opening on March 28.

Even for a city as expensive as America's financial capital, which overflows with cultural and entertainment attractions, the prices at Mercer are steep.

Adults pay $52 while retirees and youngsters pay $46.

But entrepreneur and real estate developer Cayre insists that represents value for an hour of the "ultimate experience."

Mercer Labs is perfectly positioned to be Instagram and TikTok catnip like many of the New York sites opened in recent years including the panoramic views from the Vanderbilt Tower's Summit One as well as the One World Trade Center and The Edge skyscrapers.