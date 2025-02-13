Missing Florida woman found after giving birth on New York City subway train
New York, New York - A woman who gave birth on a New York City subway train on Wednesday has been identified as a missing Florida resident.
Jenny Saint Pierre (25) unexpectedly went into labor around noon while riding on a southbound W train in Midtown Manhattan.
Viral video footage posted to social media shows her fellow passengers helping to deliver the baby on the floor of the train.
"Only in NYC!! I just watched a woman give birth on the train..then watched a stranger cut the umbilical cord," wrote a witness on Instagram.
Jenny’s sister Stephania Saint Pierre saw the footage and recognized the pink duffel bag as belonging to her sibling.
"Oh, my God, look at her little face!" Stephania told the New York Times, remembering the moment. "Oh, my God, I am going to cry! That’s my first niece!"
Jenny Saint Pierre reported missing by family in September
Stephania and her mother Chrismene Saint Pierre were thrilled to know the whereabouts of Jenny, who was reported missing by her family in September after she disappeared from her home in Hallandale Beach.
"Saint Pierre is currently pregnant and may be in need of services that meet the criteria of an endangered person," Hallandale Beach police said in a September 12 post.
Saint Pierre has reportedly been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had been previously located in Miami weeks after her disappearance.
There she spoke to police, who released her and no longer considered her an official missing person when she went into labor on the Manhattan train.
Passengers of the subway train alerted the conductor of the birth at the 34th Street Herald Square station stop, after which first responders and an MTA official rushed to Jenny's aid.
The alert newborn and her mother were brought to Bellevue Hospital in "good condition," reported NYC Transit president Demetrius Chrichlow.
"We are thrilled that both mother and Baby W are doing well, and look forward to welcoming both of them back aboard for a lifetime of reliable – and hopefully less dramatic – rides," he said.
Cover photo: Collage: Stephania Saint Pierre & Bryanna Brown via Storyful