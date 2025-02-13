Missing Florida woman found after giving birth on New York City subway train

New York, New York - A woman who gave birth on a New York City subway train on Wednesday has been identified as a missing Florida resident.

Jenny Saint Pierre (25) unexpectedly went into labor around noon while riding on a southbound W train in Midtown Manhattan.

Viral video footage posted to social media shows her fellow passengers helping to deliver the baby on the floor of the train.

"Only in NYC!! I just watched a woman give birth on the train..then watched a stranger cut the umbilical cord," wrote a witness on Instagram.

Jenny’s sister Stephania Saint Pierre saw the footage and recognized the pink duffel bag as belonging to her sibling.

"Oh, my God, look at her little face!" Stephania told the New York Times, remembering the moment. "Oh, my God, I am going to cry! That’s my first niece!"