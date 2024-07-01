Mysterious sound inundates New York City subway station and pizza parlor for weeks!

New York, New York - Passengers' ears have been ringing for weeks in a New York City subway station. The problem is that nobody knows where the annoying noise is coming from!

This entrance not only leads into the middle of the New York City subway station, but also down to the shrill bell. © Screenshot/Instagram/@seenoevilpizza

Anyone who dives underground to use public transport in Manhattan at Broadway and Eighth Avenue may be surprised by a loud noise similar to a school bell echoing incessantly through the catacombs of the metropolis.

As reported by the New York Post, this has been going on for weeks.

Nobody knows exactly where the noise is coming from, however.

Sometimes it is louder and sometimes quieter depending on where you are in the station.

Unfortunately, the bell is deafeningly loud right at the entrance to See No Evil Pizza – a pizza restaurant owned by Adrien Gallo.

"To be completely honest, it's really odd," Gallo said.