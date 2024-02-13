New York City and northeast hit by snowstorm and travel chaos

New York, New York - T he northeastern US was engulfed by snow Tuesday as a powerful winter storm battered the region, blanketing New York City for the first time in two years and causing flight cancellations and school closures.

Central Park was covered in snow on Tuesday as a powerful winter storm battered the region, causing flight cancellations and closing schools. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Airlines cancelled more than 1,220 flights, including 43% of flights at New York's LaGuardia airport, as well as one in five flights at the city's main air hub JFK, according to aviation tracker Flight Aware.

Schools were closed in New York City and switched to remote learning in anticipation on Monday, while transport operators scrambled to provide service after authorities called on the public to avoid driving amid treacherous conditions.

It was the first time in two years that enough snow had fallen to necessitate the use of plows in the country's biggest city, authorities said.

"Four to eight inches of snow and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour expected. Avoid unnecessary travel. If you must travel, use mass transit," the city's emergency notification system said in an alert.

New Yorkers headed to Central Park where hardy joggers and dog walkers rubbed shoulders with snow revelers building snowmen and playing in the powder.