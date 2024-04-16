New York City bystander stumbles upon possible lost human kidney

New York, New York - A random New York City bystander reportedly stumbled across a lost transport device potentially containing a human kidney set for transplantation.

A random New York City bystander reportedly stumbled across a lost cooler containing a human kidney that was set for transplantation. © Screenshot/TokTok/@CitizenAppNYC

Per a video on the Citizen app, an alert passerby saw a parcel fall out of a medical supply truck due to the door not being properly secured.

"He didn't notice when I was trying to scream, telling him to pick up the box," the person said in the footage.

The van drove on, door still ajar.

The man secured a package labeled LifePort Kidney Transporter – a device from the company Organ Recovery Systems used to preserve and transport human kidneys for transplantation.

"Fortunately, I was able to pick up at least this one," the Good Samaritan said in the video after alerting police, who he noted were on their way.



"I don't know if he might have dropped some more on the way… hopefully someone told him it was open."

It wasn't clear whether or not the box had a kidney inside of it or not, but local hospitals reportedly did not note any recent missing or delayed kidneys.