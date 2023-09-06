New York City gets its smelliest diner ever for Fashion Week
New York, New York - Right in time for New York Fashion Week, Chanel is launching a 50s-inspired Instagrammable paradise in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, that may be the city's smelliest diner yet.
The 30-minute interactive experience is running from September 8th through the 10th on the corner of 225 Wythe Ave at the former site of the iconic Wythe Diner.
Chanel has named the pop-up "Lucky Chance Diner" after their Chance perfume line, which will feature prominently at the locale.
That's right: instead of food, you'll get a special fragrance menu.
Four Chance fragrances will be available for purchase at the event, including a brand-new addition to the pre-existing scent line.
Reservations are listed as free, but the diner is already booked up tight. Their event page says that walk-ins are welcome, although you may want to come early because it's likely to be crowded!
What's going down at the Chanel perfume diner?
So what can guests expect at a perfume diner?
Get ready to feast your senses at an individualized haute couture perfume-buying counter outfitted by everyone's favorite bougie bestie, Chanel.
Complete with hostess stand, booths, and stool eating, the Lucky Chance Diner is devoted to helping guests choose their perfect signature scent from the Chance perfume "menu."
The diner also will feature a Chanel prize vending machine for guests as well as additional games in an outdoor garden, complimentary soft serve ice cream, and even a pick-up window to purchase the perfumes.
Smell you there, fashionistas!
Cover photo: Chanel