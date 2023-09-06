New York City gets its smelliest diner ever for Fashion Week

New York, New York - Right in time for New York Fashion Week, Chanel is launching a 50s-inspired Instagrammable paradise in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, that may be the city's smelliest diner yet.

Chanel's Lucky Chance Diner will have a custom perfume menu. © Chanel

The 30-minute interactive experience is running from September 8th through the 10th on the corner of 225 Wythe Ave at the former site of the iconic Wythe Diner.

Chanel has named the pop-up "Lucky Chance Diner" after their Chance perfume line, which will feature prominently at the locale.

That's right: instead of food, you'll get a special fragrance menu.

Four Chance fragrances will be available for purchase at the event, including a brand-new addition to the pre-existing scent line.

Reservations are listed as free, but the diner is already booked up tight. Their event page says that walk-ins are welcome, although you may want to come early because it's likely to be crowded!