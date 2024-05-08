New York City linked to Dublin, Ireland via trippy high-tech "portal"

New York, New York - A virtual "portal" linking New York City to Dublin, Ireland is coming on Wednesday courtesy of innovative technology and the creative vision of artist Benediktas Gylys.

The portal – which is coming to the Flatiron area on Wednesday, May 8 – will connect the two cities in real time!

This groundbreaking technological bridge across continents is part of the non-profit Portals project, first started in 2021 by Lithuanian artist and entrepreneur Benediktas Gylys.

The Portals website explains that "Portals are an invitation to meet fellow humans above borders and prejudices and to experience our home – planet Earth – as it really is: united and one."

James Mettham, President of the Flatiron NoMad Partnership, spoke about the installation: "We are honored to host the Portal’s North American debut on the Flatiron Public Plazas, at one of New York City’s most dynamic intersections."

He continued, "This real-time connection between two iconic public spaces in global cities on either side of the Atlantic will bring people together, both physically and digitally, becoming a captivating attraction for New Yorkers and visitors alike."

The NYC to Dublin Portal is to be installed next to the Flatiron Building on the Flatiron South Public Plaza at the intersection of Broadway, Fifth Avenue, and 23rd Street.

In Dublin the Portal will be installed facing O’Connell Street, capturing both Dublin’s famous GPO building and the Spire together in one shot!