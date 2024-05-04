New York City man shoots at raccoon in bizarre viral video

New York, New York - In a scene straight out of the Wild West, a New York City man suddenly opened fire in the street and took aim at a raccoon .

This man does not appear to be an animal lover. © Screenshot/Instagram/@bigbodylee

According to authorities, at around 10:30 AM, a man shot a gun along the sidewalk in front of a Springfield garden home.

An Instagram video shows the man standing next to the open door of his car, clutching a gun with both hands.



His target? A raccoon, that can be seen sneaking around the bottom of the video.

The man, who is reportedly a licensed gun owner, had actually fired a bullet at the poor little fellow!

After the attack, the shooter then calmly sat back down in his SUV as if nothing had happened.

The video ends with NYPD on the scene.

Police have not yet charged the shooter in their ongoing investigation and it is not known if the raccoon was hit or not.