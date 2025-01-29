New York City police search for joyriders who "stole" subway train

New York, New York - Detectives in New York released video on Wednesday of a group suspected of stealing a parked subway train and taking it on a joyride.

The grainy black-and-white footage shows several apparently young people moving through a parked, empty metro train.

Police say the six suspects managed to board and operate the train that was parked in a siding in Queens, getting into the driver's cab and moving it a short distance.

The joyriders then posted a video of their crime on social media, it was reported.

The theft was uncovered on Saturday night and there were no injuries, police said, calling the incident "reckless endangerment."

"New York City Transit is working with the NYPD on their investigation of this incident," transit authority spokesman Eugene Resnick said.

The theft will leave police commanders red-faced as they flood the subway with officers in a deployment that will see authorities attempt to patrol every late-night train service to drive down crime.