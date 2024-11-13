New York City residents urged to save water as drought conditions continue

New York, New York - New York has urged its 8.5 million residents to save water as America's biggest city endures an unprecedented period without significant rainfall, creating potentially dangerous drought conditions and fanning the flames of deadly wildfires.

Burnt and smoldering trees sit along a highway as firefighters battle a series of brush fires on Saturday outside of Pompton Lakes, New Jersey. © Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Since Friday, wildfires have burned through thousands of acres on the border between New York and New Jersey, just an hour from Manhattan, claiming the life of an 18-year-old firefighter battling the blazes.

On the New York side, officials said the fire was the largest on record since 2008, fueled by dry winds.

New York and other parts of the state north of the city are under a red flag warning for bush and forest fires with high winds, low humidity, and dry conditions creating tinderbox conditions.

There was even a small fire over the weekend in New York's Prospect Park , a large green space in the city's densely populated Brooklyn borough, although it was quickly extinguished.

"The reality is, the drought that we're currently experiencing is just one example of how a changing climate is impacting our state today, not far off into the future, but right now," said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

New York City and the surrounding region have gone without significant rainfall for much of September and October, and November has been mostly dry so far.

The drought-like conditions have coincided with a major overhaul of New York's water supply system, which has seen the city source more from a reservoir in Catskill Park, located in an area particularly affected by the dry conditions.

"While there is plenty of water in our reservoirs now, we are working to start public conservation efforts now in case this drought continues," the city's department of environmental protection said in a statement.