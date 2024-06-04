New York City to be infested with hand-sized venomous spiders this summer

New York, New York - A species of giant venomous spiders from East Asia is making its way to New York City , and the critters are probably not here to see the latest Broadway show (although never say never.)

A species of giant venomous spiders from East Asia are making their way to New York City © Cat from Nagoya, Japan, CC BY 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons

First, the murder hornets, then the lanternflies, and of course, we can't forget the cicadas – now this!

Between the rats and the roaches, New Yorkers will have to contend with a new entry to the city's animal nightmare fuel.

Experts project that invasive Joro Spiders will be parachuting into NYC this summer after making their way to the US in shipping containers from East Asia in the early 2010s.

Per iNaturalist, the bright yellow and black arachnids can now be found throughout Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Maryland, and even Oklahoma.

These beasties can grow as long as eight inches across and are also known as "ballooning spiders" because they use their webs as parachutes to fly around on.

Perfect, that's definitely what we were hoping for, and it is not at all horrifying.

According to Professor David Coyle for SILive, the spiders will eat just about everything in their path, so the lanternfly problem might be as good as handled.

But does that mean they'll chow down on a human, too?