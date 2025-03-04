New York City to offer free flower bouquets in Union Square for Tulip Day!
New York, New York - New York City's Union Square is getting a tulip takeover for spring! Here's everything you need to know to get your own free fresh flower bouquet.
The Netherlands is known for its breathtaking fields of tulips – and they have generously decided to share the (flower) wealth with the grateful denizens of NYC!
Manhattan's Union Square will be swamped with 170,000 on Sunday, March 30, between 11:30 AM and 4 PM for the Big Apple's Tulip Day!
New Yorkers can come by and pick their own stunning springtime bouquets of 10 free tulip flowers per person.
While the event is free, registration is required and tickets will be available to reserve starting on March 17.
This event comes courtesy of Royal Anthos, an organization representing Dutch companies that trade in tulip bulbs.
Last year's first NYC Tulip Day was a roaring success, so it looks like the event organizers have decided to make the tulip bonanza into an annual tradition.
And you know what that means – everyone needs to be on their best behavior so they'll keep the free flower train going for years to come!
Cover photo: Tulip Day