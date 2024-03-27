New York City women spark concern on TikTok with accounts of random punches

New York, New York - Women all over New York City have been reporting being randomly punched by men in a trend of viral and highly concerning TikTok videos.

These reports have been flooding in online from New York women being punched by different men or even potentially the same assailant.

The attacks allegedly occurred in broad daylight on the streets and sidewalks of the city in a manner similar to the periodically resurgent "knockout game."

These harrowing first-person accounts have been gaining huge traction, sparking intense concern for public safety.

Many commenters have claimed that the alleged attacks are hate crimes, although that distinction is usually linked to race and sexual orientation.

On Tuesday, New York police said that they are investigating at least two recent incidents of women being assaulted in this way.

Police would not confirm that the investigation was related to the string of TikTok videos, however.

They added that it's still unclear whether the incidents are linked.