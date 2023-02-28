New York City's first serious snowfall leads to hundreds of canceled flights

New York, New York - New York City recorded its first significant snowfall of the winter, with 1.8 inches accumulating in Central Park by Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The city had only recorded 0.4 inches of snowfall this season before the storm that began Monday night.



Hundreds of flights into and out of New York were canceled Tuesday, including 150 at LaGuardia Airport, according to the tracking website Flight Aware. More than two dozen flights were also delayed at LaGuardia, where 2.7 inches of snow accumulated.

"Weather conditions have caused LGA Airport flight disruptions," LaGuardia tweeted Tuesday. "Check with your airline to determine the status of your flight."

Nearly 100 flights into or out of JFK Airport were canceled Tuesday, and more than 70 were canceled. NWS recorded 1.5 inches of snow there. Newark Liberty had nearly 50 cancellations and nearly 40 delays.

The Bronx experienced the largest amount of accumulated snow among the five boroughs, with NWS reporting 5.6 inches there. Many schools in New York and New Jersey announced delayed starts or canceled classes altogether.